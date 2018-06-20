WASHINGTON — The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a three-year, $50 billion stand-by arrangement for Argentina.

The IMF says Wednesday’s decision allows Argentine authorities to immediately receive $15 billion, and that half of that amount will be used for budget support. The remaining $35 billion will be available over the duration of the arrangement, subject to quarterly reviews.

President Mauricio Macri announced in May that his government was seeking a financing deal with the IMF following a sharp devaluation of Argentina’s currency and a tough global economic outlook.

That decision rekindled bad memories for Argentines who blame the IMF’s austerity policies then for the country’s worst economic crisis in 2001.

