The new World Economic Outlook was prepared for this week’s fall meetings of the 190-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank, as well as of finance ministers and central bank presidents of the Group of 20 major industrial countries. It was released hours after the IMF expressed confidence in its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, in response to allegations that while serving as a senior World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China.