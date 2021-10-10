Georgieva is fighting for her leadership. The executive board spent last week reviewing the findings of an investigation by law firm WilmerHale, commissioned by the World Bank. It alleged that while working at the bank, she pressured staff to adjust data for a ranking in China’s favor. Her attorney said the probe and conclusions have “fundamental procedural and substantive errors.” The kerfuffle will probably dominate the annual meetings this week of the IMF and World Bank, conclaves typically devoted to forecasts and commentary on the health of global and national economies. Whether Georgieva survives or not, any leader will need a clear sense of what they’re trying to do and what the IMF’s goals ought to be. The global economy has had its share of upheaval in recent decades. Ironically, that’s been accompanied by a diminishment of the fund’s clout. The high-water mark of influence was probably during the late 1990s financial crisis in Asia, when the lender led bailouts of South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. Around the same time, emergency loans supported Russia and Brazil during meltdowns.