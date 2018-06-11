FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, walks along a sidewalk in New York. AT&T and drug giant Novartis drew nothing but bad publicity when they asked Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for help with business, but a Florida visa broker appears to have gotten nearly everything he wanted. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Some companies regret turning to Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for help, but a Florida immigration firm appears to have gotten nearly everything it wanted.

When Nicholas Mastroianni II hooked up with Cohen last year, his business was threatened by a looming crackdown on a federal program offering foreigners visas if they invest in certain U.S. real estate projects. Cohen connected Mastroianni with a lobbying firm and, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments later, Mastroianni appears to be in the clear.

Efforts to scale back the visa program collapsed, and Mastroianni’s company — U.S. Immigration Fund — looks set to pocket tens of millions of dollars in fees for a string of ongoing projects.

Mastroianni has raised $3 billion under the so-called EB-5 visa program since 2010.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.