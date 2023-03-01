ImmunoGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $41.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $222.9 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $108.8 million.

