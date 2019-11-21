The budget was published after receiving formal approval from the European Union’s executive arm. Though Greece is no longer receiving direct funds from EU members, the European Commission retains a surveillance role and monitors the country’s debt repayment schedule.
The government stuck to its ambitious growth target of 2.8% next year, with the national debt expected to ease to 178% of GDP.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD