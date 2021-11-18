As it stands, what we can glean is that Ant is not doing so badly (yet). Data from Alibaba’s earnings released Thursday show that income at the financial-services unit — which is anchored on the Alipay payments systems but includes loans, insurance and investment products — climbed 39% in the June quarter. Alibaba reports its 33% equity share of Ant’s earnings one quarter in arrears. Alibaba explained that such profit growth was largely due to a rise in the value of investments held by Ant. But because that company remains private, we lack further visibility into the business. Tencent Holdings Ltd., for example, last week noted that its own payments business has suffered due to Covid-control measures that curbed physical shopping in some parts of the country.