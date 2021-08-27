1. How widespread is it?
The phenomenon isn’t unique to China, of course. In Silicon Valley the likes of Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. offered free food in part to encourage employees to work longer hours, especially around product-launch deadlines. Nor is the 996 ethos limited to the tech world. But anecdotal evidence — and endorsements from tech billionaires like Jack Ma, co-founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group — suggest it’s particularly acute in that field. A project by programmers in China protesting 996 conditions on the online code-sharing community Github in March 2019 quickly became the site’s most popular topic, with more than 250,000 stars, or “likes.” Employees at Microsoft Corp., which owns Github, wrote an open letter supporting their Chinese colleagues. During the coronavirus pandemic, many found that working from home can be even worse.
2. Where does it come from?
Many at the top have argued it’s necessary for survival in an intensely competitive industry — and to get rich. Ma once backed the regime as the gold standard. “To be able to work 996 is a huge bliss,” he wrote in 2019, arguing that great achievement came only with great sacrifice. Richard Liu, chief executive of Alibaba rival JD.com Inc., also weighed in, writing that, while he wouldn’t force a 996 schedule on staff, people who slacked off weren’t “brothers.”
3. What’s the big deal?
It’s not very healthy and possibly illegal. Authorities opened an investigation into working conditions at Pinduoduo Inc. after the death of a young employee at the e-commerce company in January (another employee committed suicide days later). Those cases spurred a renewed public outcry, as have others before. Health effects aside, tech companies that encourage — or mandate — a 996 culture without proper compensation are violating China’s labor laws, which generally cap the workweek at an average of 44 hours.
4. What did the top court say?
That “overtime issues” had come to its attention. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Aug. 27 published a review of 10 court cases -- including but not limited to the tech industry -- in which employees were forced to work extra hours or put in harm’s way. They also indicated that new guidelines to resolve disputes were in the works. “Legally, workers have the right to corresponding compensation and rest times or holidays,” the essay said. “Obeying the national regime for working hours is the obligation of employers. Overtime can easily lead to labor disputes, impact the worker-employer relationship and social stability.”
5. Is this the beginning of the end?
We’ll see. The warning came amid a broad campaign by President Xi Jinping’s administration to rein in the growing influence of the country’s largest corporations, while calling on the private sector to share the wealth. Internet companies including ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology have already take initial steps to dial down working hours. In any case, a corporate culture built on the precept “Enthusiasm -- or Else” can make it a tougher for bosses to tell who’s faking it. Crazy hours often encourage procrastination, as employees stretch out their work to give the appearance of dedication. On the other hand, advocates of 996 point to the Chinese tech sector’s phenomenal growth of the past decade, a rising tide that benefits employees as well. Digital serfs may see working at these firms as a privilege, and putting in extra hours as evidence of loyalty and devotion. Many still hope to follow in the footsteps of Ma and other internet billionaires.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.