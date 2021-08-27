We’ll see. The warning came amid a broad campaign by President Xi Jinping’s administration to rein in the growing influence of the country’s largest corporations, while calling on the private sector to share the wealth. Internet companies including ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology have already take initial steps to dial down working hours. In any case, a corporate culture built on the precept “Enthusiasm -- or Else” can make it a tougher for bosses to tell who’s faking it. Crazy hours often encourage procrastination, as employees stretch out their work to give the appearance of dedication. On the other hand, advocates of 996 point to the Chinese tech sector’s phenomenal growth of the past decade, a rising tide that benefits employees as well. Digital serfs may see working at these firms as a privilege, and putting in extra hours as evidence of loyalty and devotion. Many still hope to follow in the footsteps of Ma and other internet billionaires.