In this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, photo, a train similar to ones seen during previous visits to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Dandong Station in northeastern China’s Liaoning Province. Kim was on a train Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, state media confirmed. (Madoka Ikegami/Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

DANDONG, China — When a green-and-yellow train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled slowly over a bridge into the Chinese city of Dandong late Saturday, few locals took notice.

Over the past few decades, North Korea has receded into irrelevance as the contrast with China has grown starker and starker. Many Chinese now regard North Korea as a curious relic of the past, and Dandong does a roaring trade in tourism centered on China’s neighbor across the water.

But some in this border city of over 2 million expect that if North Korea opens up, they will be among the first to benefit.

