Asked this week about a Republican economic plan that would raise taxes for 75 million Americans, President Joseph Biden called it “extreme — as most MAGA things are.” He elaborated: “This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I have never been a supporter of former President Donald Trump or his Make America Great Again movement. Still, the current president is missing an important point: Extreme ideas do not have to be bad. In fact, extreme ideas are more common than most people realize.

Calling something “extremist” is not an effective critique. It’s a sign that the speaker or writer either doesn’t want to take the trouble to make a real argument, or is hoping to win the debate through rhetoric or Twitter pressure rather than logic. It’s also a bad sign when critics stress how social media have fed and encouraged “extremism.”

I favor plenty of extremist ideas. For instance, I think that the world’s major cities should adopt congestion rush-hour pricing. (I know, it hardly sounds extreme, but I assure you that many drivers consider it extremely outrageous to have to pay to drive on roads that were free a few hours before.) London and Singapore have versions of congestion pricing, with some success, but given the public reaction and that most other major cities do not seem close to enactment, it has to count as a relatively extreme idea.

I also favor human challenge trials, arguably an even more extreme idea. In human challenge trials, rather than waiting for a virus to infect those vaccinated (randomly) with the placebo, scientists recruit volunteers and infect them deliberately and immediately. This accelerates the speed of a biomedical trial. To many people there is something repugnant about asking for volunteers and then deliberately doing them harm by injecting them with the virus.

Maybe human challenge trials aren’t a good idea. But calling them extreme or repugnant does not help explain why.

Or consider same-sex marriage. As recently as the presidency of Barack Obama, it was seen as an extreme idea, and Obama himself refused to endorse it. Now it is a popular idea and the law of the land. Calling an idea extreme can say as much about the speaker as about the idea.

Some other extreme ideas include abolishing the Senate, considerably enlarging the Supreme Court, or adding some new states to the union, not only Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia but also Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. I do not favor any of these ideas. But I would not consider it satisfactory to dismiss them simply on the grounds that many people, including myself, consider them extreme.

In some cases, perhaps, there are only extreme ideas on the table. The U.S. locks up, tortures and murders many millions of animals a year in factory farms, which I consider to be an extreme state of affairs. Yet I would agree that abolishing factory farms would also be extreme. One of these ideas has to be better than the other, so it is hard to avoid favoring at least some extreme ideas.

In fact, one might even say that much of American society itself is based on a set of extreme ideas called Christianity. I myself am not religious, but it seems to me that in this respect Christianity is not unlike many other religions.

Speaking of religion, the debate over abortion may be one where the only acceptable positions are extreme. Decades of fierce political fighting over this topic suggest a real middle ground cannot easily be found, and the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe suggest that it will remain elusive.

Some of those who level the charge of extremism may have something else in mind — namely, that there is some set of right-wing fascist and semi-fascist arguments that do not deserve to be taken seriously. But that practice would make it hard to teach people what is wrong with these very bad ideas. And many thinkers have a mix of very good and very bad ideas — consider Mohandas Gandhi, Friedrich Nietzsche or Karl Marx. It is better to learn from them than to dismiss them.

Former President Donald Trump’s proposal to “build a wall” was mocked at the time for being absurd and extreme, along with many of Trump’s other immigration policies. Now President Joe Biden’s administration is in the midst of furious debates about just how much of Trump’s immigration policies to keep. I’m not going to criticize either side for being too extreme, however, because I favor a threefold increase in legal immigration to the U.S. — an even more extreme position.

What the U.S. needs is more consideration of more extreme ideas. If you see someone inveighing against “extremism” or “extremist ideas,” beware: That is itself an extreme position. True moderation lies in calm and reasoned debate.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. His books include "Big Business: A Love Letter to an American Anti-Hero."

