It’s possible that the Disney+ launch in Japan in October will help improve profit margins. Even though investors are entirely fixated on subscriber growth for now, margins will eventually come into question. Citigroup Inc. analyst Jason Bazinet got it exactly right when he asked Chapek on Thursday’s call about the future of an industry that at its best is still only earning one-fifth of the average revenue per user that traditional pay-TV did. Chapek redirected it back to the growth potential, kicking the can down road, as every streaming company is doing. None can answer this question with any detail: How does streaming make money, and lots of it? After all, these are businesses accustomed to the latter. Hulu is now profitable, but that is largely because it incorporates commercials, an option Disney+ and most of its rivals are avoiding for obvious reasons.