As of the first-half of the year, minority interest accounted for over half of its total equity, evidence of how many joint ventures it was involved in. In February, Kaisa guaranteed a HK$3 billion ($386 million) recapitalization facility raised by Rich Fast International Ltd., in which it has 50% stake in, reported Debtwire. Despite the guarantee, the debt would not be consolidated by Kaisa because Rich Fast itself was not consolidated, said Debtwire. That sounds like shadow financing.