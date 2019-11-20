But it isn’t taking legal action to push any countries to tighten finances. It most recently did that against Italy, whose last government had increased spending sharply despite its huge debts.
The commission encouraged countries with strong finances, particularly Germany and the Netherlands, to spend more. With growth slowing, experts say governments need to investment more.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD