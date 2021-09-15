Le Pen has always been the main threat for Macron, and she’s trying to become more palatable to the average French voter — dropping unpopular policies like quitting the euro, glossing over her past contentious views and seeking to detoxify her party. And yet all eyes are on Eric Zemmour, a far-right pundit with no party machinery to speak of, whose potential candidacy would cut Le Pen’s support to below 20%, a Harris poll published on Tuesday finds. Macron would still win the first and second rounds either way.