That means investors will get back slightly less than they paid, following a trend in other European countries.

Greece’s last 13-week treasury bill sale, in August, carried a yield of 0.095%.

At the start of its financial crisis, in 2010, Greece was locked out of bond markets as investors feared they wouldn’t get their money back. Bondholders were in fact later forced to accept large losses on their investments.

From then till August 2018 Greece survived on international bailouts.

