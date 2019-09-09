TOKYO — A father has filed one of Japan’s first cases alleging retribution after taking paternity leave.
The lawsuit against major sportswear maker Asics opens this week. Asics said it will fight it in court.
The case is among the handful of “pata-hara” cases, short for “paternity harassment,” popping up lately.
For decades, companies have demanded selfless loyalty, long hours and foregone vacations.
Japanese law guarantees both men and women up to one year leave from work after a child is born. Parents aren’t guaranteed pay from their companies, but are eligible for government aid while off.
