FILE - In this June 4, 2018, photo, Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for 30 years, plays with his son at a Tokyo park. Another paternity harassment case in Japan drawing attention is that of Glen Wood, a Canadian, who is fighting to get his brokerage manager job back at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. Wood was still negotiating with his bosses to take three or four weeks of paternity leave when his son was born six weeks premature in Nepal. Wood returned to work five months later, in March 2016, after his son recovered and could be safely brought to Japan. But he was barraged with what he alleges is harassment at work. (Yuri Kageyama, File/Associated Press)

TOKYO — A father has filed one of Japan’s first cases alleging retribution after taking paternity leave.

The lawsuit against major sportswear maker Asics opens this week. Asics said it will fight it in court.

The case is among the handful of “pata-hara” cases, short for “paternity harassment,” popping up lately.

For decades, companies have demanded selfless loyalty, long hours and foregone vacations.

Japanese law guarantees both men and women up to one year leave from work after a child is born. Parents aren’t guaranteed pay from their companies, but are eligible for government aid while off.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.