Take something as basic as state planning. Socialists love it, because they deem it necessary for redistribution and social justice. Eco-socialist Greens also like it, to correct market failures and save the climate. Liberals — in the proper sense of the word, not its American contortion into love of “big government” and what not — reject planning as inimical to individual freedom. But Burkean conservatives, while sympathetic to the liberal view, would also reject liberalism’s categorical rejection. After all, if a plan is empirically shown to work, why not?