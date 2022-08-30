The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

In quiet TV week, '60 Minutes' lead the Nielsen ratings

By
August 30, 2022 at 4:27 p.m. EDT
Comment

NEW YORK — Here are the 20 most popular prime-time television programs for the week of Aug. 22-28, their networks and viewerships, as measured by the Nielsen company:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.55 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.56 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.08 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.01 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.99 million.

8. “Password,” NBC, 3.97 million.

9. “The ”$100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.89 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 3.74 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.53 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.37 million.

13. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.35 million.

14. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.33 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.28 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.26 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.15 million.

18. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.13 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.05 million.

20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 2.98 million.

Loading...