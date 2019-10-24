Biden has previously opposed such a move.
Kate Bedingfield’s statement doesn’t explicitly endorse a super political action committee but notes President Donald Trump and Republicans already are spending considerable sums “to intervene directly in Democratic primaries” against Biden.
The former vice president trails his top primary rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in total fundraising and cash-on-hand.
Sanders and a top progressive group that supports Warren each blasted the notion of a Biden super PAC.
