In this March 23, 2017, file photo, hundreds of people march through downtown Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, his predecessor's signature health care law. Health care proposals are among the first actions for some new Democratic governors and Democratically controlled legislatures. Expanding access to care was a rallying point for the party in the 2018 elections. The early proposals fall short of universal health care but are generally seen as steps that will get states closer to full health coverage for their residents.

SEATTLE — Democratic leaders in the states are wasting no time delivering on their biggest campaign promise — to expand access to health care and make it more affordable.

The first full week of state legislative sessions and swearings-in for governors saw a flurry of proposals.

Newly elected California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to expand Medicaid to those in the country illegally up to age 26 and implement a mandate that everyone buy insurance or face a fine.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a public health insurance option for people who have trouble affording coverage.

Democrats in several other states are considering ways that people who are uninsured but make too much to qualify for Medicaid or other subsidized coverage can buy Medicaid policies.

