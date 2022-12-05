Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No matter who wins tomorrow’s runoff election for US Senate in Georgia, Democrats will still control the Senate. And with a Republican majority in the House, any significant legislation in the next Congress will require bipartisan deals anyway. So whether there are 50 Democratic senators, as there are now — or 51, as there would be if Senator Raphael Warnock wins re-election — wouldn’t seem to matter all that much.

Don’t be fooled. One additional Senate seat would make a huge difference for Democrats — for judicial and executive-branch nominations, for oversight, maybe even for legislating.

With a 50/50 Senate, any tie votes are broken by the vice president, while the committees operate under a power-sharing agreement and are evenly split. So the Judiciary Committee, for example, which considers all judicial nominations, has 11 senators from each party. It will stay that way if Republican challenger Herschel Walker defeats Warnock. But if Warnock wins, Democrats will organize the Senate and have majorities on each committee.

Advertisement

That will smooth the way for more rapid confirmation of judges and executive-branch nominees. Republicans in the current Congress haven’t had the votes to defeat any of them as long as every Democrat stayed onboard. But tie votes in committee gave them extra procedural tools to slow things down. There’s no proxy voting on the Senate floor — if for any reason a Democrat cannot make a vote, it might need to be delayed. And while Democrats have stayed unified behind almost all of President Joe Biden’s selections during the past two years, 51 Democrats will give the White House just a bit of breathing room.(1)

High-priority nominations, such as for cabinet secretaries and appellate judges, will get confirmed regardless of Republican foot-dragging. But district court judges and less prominent executive-branch positions are important too, and they’re far more likely to be confirmed if there are 51 Democrats.

Committees with Democratic majorities will also find it easier to conduct oversight investigations that Republicans object to. Not all oversight is partisan. But plenty of it is perceived that way by the minority party, and a clear majority will make hearings and investigations at least marginally smoother. And with the Republican-majority House preparing its own partisan hearings, Democrats might welcome the opportunity to have more control over Senate hearings.

Advertisement

All this is looking at what happens next month. But tomorrow’s election will do more than determine committee slots in January. For one thing, there’s the possibility that Democrats could lose a senator to resignation or death over the next two years; having a 51st senator is valuable insurance.

And of course senators are elected to six-year terms: Georgia’s voters will be selecting someone this week who will serve in the next three Congresses. The current Democratic majority is just as much a result of Michigan Senator Gary Peters’s narrow win in 2020, and Montana Senator Jon Tester’s close call in 2018, as it is a product of John Fetterman’s win in Pennsylvania last month. Even if Biden wins re-election in 2024 and Democrats recapture the majority in the House, it will still be hard for them to retain the Senate, where they will be defending 23 seats compared to 10 for Republicans. So having 51 seats instead of 50 would help.(2)

One last thing: While it’s true that major legislation in the next Congress remains unlikely regardless of what happens in Georgia tomorrow, individual senators still have a fair amount of influence. Warnock may offer amendments, in committee or on the Senate floor, that other Democrats, even those who broadly share his views on major issues, would not have proposed. He may negotiate for provisions in bills that other Democrats wouldn’t have.

Advertisement

My argument isn’t that he could be the difference in passing major Social Security reform or a gun-safety bill. But even relatively minor legislation can still affect the lives of many millions of people. It’s important not to discount the importance of any senator to future legislative outcomes, even if he or she doesn’t determine the majority.

Yes, tomorrow’s election is for just one seat in a chamber that the Democrats will control regardless. At the same time, the outcome of tomorrow’s runoff will have major consequences for the next two years, and possibly even longer.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Republicans May Yet Abandon Herschel Walker: Ramesh Ponnuru

• The One Thing That Can Save Herschel Walker: Joshua Green

• The Most Surprising Thing About the Midterms: Jonathan Bernstein

(1) As for the senators, Democrats in swing states may be able to cast some votes against Biden’s nominees without actually defeating them (as long as they coordinate their opposition), allowing them to demonstrate independence from the White House, which could be an asset in future election campaigns.

Advertisement

(2) Incumbency advantage in Senate elections isn’t as powerful as it once was, but it’s not nothing either -- which means that Georgians may also be boosting one of these candidates for the 2028 election.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article