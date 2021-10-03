The biggest factor in determining the course of monetary policy over the coming year is the thing policy makers can least control: the path of the coronavirus and its mutations. Among the big dangers listed during the panel are potential new variants that are are vaccine-resistant. They were defensive about their oft-repeated predictions that the jump in inflation would be short-lived. “For some time, we and others have been forecasting that the current inflation spike will not lead to a new inflation regime in which inflation remains high year after year,” Powell said. “The current inflation spike is really a consequence of supply constraints meeting very strong demand, and that is all associated with the reopening of the economy — which is a process that will have a beginning, a middle and an end.”Monetary policy was once fairly easy to predict. That, too, is now a casualty of the “yes, but” world. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand shocked investors in August by shelving a planned rate hike at the last minute because of a single Covid case. This week, it gets the opportunity for a do-over. But while many economists project an increase before too long, a move Wednesday is no sure thing. Bloomberg economist James McIntyre predicts no change. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which announces rates a day earlier, has been hard to call recently. The RBA has defied widespread predictions it would recant its tapering plans. The Reserve Bank of India, whose officials meet Friday, is signaling a scaling back of accommodation.Don’t be misled by the People’s Bank of China’s criticism of quantitative easing by big Western central banks. Tightening is probably the last thing on officials’ minds as Beijing grapples with the prospective collapse of China Evergrande Group, which is buckling under more than $300 billion in liabilities. The central bank has been busy injecting liquidity into the financial system. Speculation is also building that the PBOC may deliver another cut in the reserve requirement ratio for banks to prop up the economy and maintain ample cash in the system.