The bombing on Wednesday of a maternity and children’s ward at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine is an atrocious reminder of the danger facing some of the country’s most vulnerable. The bombing came during a supposed pause in fighting to allow for the evacuation of people from the besieged city. Early reports of 17 injured probably understate the human toll from the bombing. “What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, that fears hospitals, fears maternity hospitals and destroys them? What was it — deNazification of the hospital?” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The bombing of a maternity ward, an evident war crime, has strengthened calls for a limited no-fly zone to support a humanitarian corridor and underscores the urgency of getting help to pregnant women and babies in a country where life is under attack.

This war will leave countless scars. A generation of children caught up in this conflict will be profoundly shaped by it. But we know from research on conflict zones that there are severe immediate and longer-term risks for both mothers and their newborns. Establishing humanitarian corridors for those who can travel, and protecting those who can’t, is critical. Women don’t stop giving birth because bombs are dropping.

More than 4,300 babies have been born since Russia invaded Ukraine, but an estimated 80,000 births are expected in the next three months, many of them without access to critical maternal care. “For some, childbirth will be a life-threatening rather than a life-changing experience,” says the UNFPA. The UN Refugee Agency is also expecting 1,000 live births per week in neighboring countries from Ukraine’s refugee population.

In peaceful, advanced countries, pregnant women take prenatal yoga classes, get regular scans, take vitamins and play soothing music. Births are in controlled environments, and emergency care is available.

Those giving birth in areas under siege are in makeshift shelters and hospitals treating shrapnel wounds, Covid and other emergencies. Medical staff say that the stress from the war has sent many pregnant women into early labor, adding complications. Some struggle to get to hospitals at all since many roads are damaged or perilous. And there will be complications as some newborns need medical care that might not be available. New mothers struggling to find adequate nutrition for themselves may not be able to nourish their newborns.

Studies of conflicts, particularly in Africa but also in the war in former Yugoslavia, have shown the devastating impact on maternal mortality and health during periods of even low-grade strife. Prenatal stress can hamper development. Low birth weight is more common, as are miscarriages, stillbirths and congenital abnormalities. For those mothers and babies who survive, the toxic stress of starting life in a war zone can lead to long-lasting emotional scars and slow cognitive development.

Ukraine has more advanced medical facilities and trained medical staff than many of the countries studied, but as we saw from the attack on Thursday, war can degrade that capability quickly. Many recent medical graduates and other medical staff may be part of the 1.7 million Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries.

Even before the war, there were risks to women in Ukraine. Gender-based violence was a serious problem in eastern Ukraine, where conflict has raged for eight years. According to a 2019 study, some 75% of Ukrainian women reported experiencing some kind of violence from the age of 15, with one in three experiencing sexual violence. Those risks only increase amid conflict and the hazards of displacement, and pregnant women may be more vulnerable.

Maternal survival is closely linked to child survival. Babies who lose their mothers are at increased risk of death through infection or malnutrition. Humanitarian relief must include mobile clinics for maternal and neonatal care, oxygen, sterile delivery kits for pregnant women and other supplies. While a no-fly zone has been ruled out for good reason, we may come to a point where a more limited version to secure a humanitarian corridor becomes unavoidable. The situation in Mariupol should show that existing aid isn’t enough.

The Mariupol bombing will no doubt be the subject of a war crimes investigation. In the meantime, new life still tries to emerge from the bleakest of places. With support, perhaps it can survive.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

