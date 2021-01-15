U.S. stocks notched their worst week since October on concern that the torrid rally that drove major benchmarks to all-time highs has outpaced economic prospects.

The S&P 500 slipped 1.5 percent, led by communications and technology shares. Energy and financial companies led the index lower Friday, with ExxonMobil tumbling after a report said it is being investigated for overvaluing assets. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.9 percent, while giants Apple and Tesla dragged down the Nasdaq. The equity markets will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Traders turned more cautious after a surge of about 70 percent from March lows made valuations appear stretched. For some analysts, the lackluster reaction from investors to President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill could be related to concern that it will bring about higher taxes and possibly stoke inflation.

“Investors look at it and think, ‘It’s a big package — look how long it took to debate passing a small package,’ ” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “So the average investor is probably thinking it’s going to be months and months of debate.”

— Bloomberg News