Traders turned more cautious after a surge of about 70 percent from March lows made valuations appear stretched. For some analysts, the lackluster reaction from investors to President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill could be related to concern that it will bring about higher taxes and possibly stoke inflation.
“Investors look at it and think, ‘It’s a big package — look how long it took to debate passing a small package,’ ” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “So the average investor is probably thinking it’s going to be months and months of debate.”
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. It also will sell 4- and 8-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News