If the merchant allows for refunds, you can get your money back. Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay will refund you in full, for example — though Affirm notes that if your plan includes interest payments, you won’t get that money back. Should you need to dispute a charge because the item is missing or damaged, your first step is to contact the merchant directly, much like you would if you paid with a credit card. In some cases, if the merchant grants you a store credit instead of a refund, you must still make payments on your installment plan.