Resistance sometimes turned violent. In 1874 and 1875, rioters in Brazil smashed and destroyed kilogram weights that had been introduced by representatives of the central government. Their movement, known as “Quebra-Quio” — “smash the kilos” — arose at a sensitive moment in the nation’s development, as the government tried to impose a new system of taxation and new forms of land tenure along with the new systems of measurement. For the peasants who rose up in revolt, this was all of a piece: an attack on their way of life.