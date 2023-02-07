Incyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.5 million.
The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $926.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $340.7 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.39 billion.
