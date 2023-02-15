Independence Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had funds from operations of $66.8 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $33.6 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $162.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $247.4 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $628.5 million.

Independence Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.14 per share.

