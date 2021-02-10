TVN, owned by the U.S. company Discovery, also joined the protest. Its all-news station TVN24 only showed a black screen and the words: “Your favorite programming was supposed to be here.”
The government says it plans a new advertizing tax in order to raise money after state finances have been badly strained by the pandemic.
Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on state TVP Tuesday that the planned tax from advertising is destined for health and culture purposes and argued it exists in many European countries.
