The opposition Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of buying the aircraft at nearly three times the price that was being negotiated by a Congress-led government before Modi came to power in 2014.

The government denies the claim but is refusing to disclose the aircrafts’ price, citing a secrecy clause.

The first aircraft is due to arrive in India in May. The deliveries are expected to be completed by 2022.

