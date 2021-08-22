There’s no easy answer to what’s gone wrong. As BloombergQuint says, Vodafone Idea is reluctant to file. The experience of other bankrupt phone networks doesn’t inspire confidence that it will be allowed to retain its licenses in insolvency. Without them, the carrier with 255 million subscribers is worth very little. Having recently extended the maturity of Future’s $1.4 billion of onshore debt, banks are wary of the loan-loss provisions they’ll have to make by dragging it to a bankruptcy tribunal. It’s a Catch-22: Recoveries could be dismal later. Last week, Future paid the coupon on its offshore bonds within the 30-day grace period. However, the notes are still trading at about 60 cents to the dollar.