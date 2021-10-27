To keep Zee in his family, Chandra, 70, has mounted a hasty marriage with Sony Group Corp.’s Indian unit. The arrangement, which is nonbinding at present, will keep son Goenka in the saddle and give his father a chance to raise his stake to a more secure 20%. Reliance, which was offering some of its own media assets for a different merger, was letting the founders keep only 7%-8% of the combined entity. Invesco, which in that instance had opposed the family’s demand of preferential warrants to raise its stake, believes the Sony deal to be loaded in favor of the founders.