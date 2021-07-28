Entrepreneurs from the western Indian state of Gujarat — particularly those with the last name Patel — found their niche in the motel business in the 1960s and ’70s. They bought motels in far-flung places and often lived on site. Some moved on to start management firms with stakes in multiple properties, including big city hotels. The 20,000 members of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association — nearly all of whom are of Indian descent — own more than half the hotels in the country, according to AAHOA.