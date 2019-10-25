The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced this week that the steel mill didn’t report the Aug. 4 malfunction for days, by which time ammonia-nitrogen levels in the water had spiked.

The department says the steelmaker committed seven permit violations and that fines are being determined.

The company, which has apologized for the spill, says it doesn’t fully agree with the department’s conclusions, but that it’s working with regulatory authorities to address the issues.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD