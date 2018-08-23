INDIANAPOLIS — One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia.
The layoffs by Westin Automotive a decade ago puts the Republican in a delicate spot. That’s because President Donald Trump’s vilification of foreign competitors has shifted decades of GOP support for free trade.
Braun’s own company gets a large share of goods from China. His campaign blames bad trade policies while defending the use of foreign goods as a necessary evil to stay competitive.
He has often ignored outsourcing questions, instead attacking his rival, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, for once owning stock in a family business that has a factory in Mexico.
