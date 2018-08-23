FILE - This May 8, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia. Braun has ignored outsourcing questions. Instead, he attacks his rival, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, for once owning stock in a family business that has a factory in Mexico. (Michael Conroy, File/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia.

The layoffs by Westin Automotive a decade ago puts the Republican in a delicate spot. That’s because President Donald Trump’s vilification of foreign competitors has shifted decades of GOP support for free trade.

Braun’s own company gets a large share of goods from China. His campaign blames bad trade policies while defending the use of foreign goods as a necessary evil to stay competitive.

He has often ignored outsourcing questions, instead attacking his rival, Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, for once owning stock in a family business that has a factory in Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.