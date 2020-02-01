Income tax will be lowered by 5-10% for people earning above 500,000 rupees ($7,140) a year. Those those earning less than 500,000 rupees will pay no tax, up from 250,000 rupees currently, she said.

India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade, with economic growth this year slipping to 5%.

The government projects the economy will grow by up to 6.5% in the next fiscal year and hopes to follow China’s example in developing labor-intensive industries and exports.

The upbeat assessment is at odds with the International Monetary Fund’s decision earlier this month to downgrade its estimate for the country’s 2019-20 economic growth to 4.8% from the 6.1% expansion it projected in October. The IMF cited a sharper-than-expected slowdown in local demand and stresses in the non-bank financial sector.

Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature economic policies are at least partly to blame for the slowdown. A surprise demonetization in 2016 and the hasty roll out of a goods and services tax were blows to manufacturing, especially the auto industry.