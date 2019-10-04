The benchmark interest rate is what the bank charges on lending to commercial banks.

India’s first quarter GDP growth plunged to 5% with consumer spending and corporate investment faltering. Declining industrial output and automobile sales also raised fears of a deeper slowdown.

The bank said Friday that abundant rains in August and September have brightened the prospects of agriculture and revival of domestic demand.

