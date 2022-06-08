India's central bank raises interest rate to fight inflation

NEW DELHI — India’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate to 4.9% from 4.4%, the second such hike in the last three weeks to contain inflation.
“Upside risks to inflation … materialized earlier than expected,” Das said.
Wednesday’s increase follows a 40 basis points rise in May.
The central bank raised its inflation projection for 2022-23 to 6.7% from 5.7% and kept its forecast for growth this year at 7.2%.
The war in Ukraine is giving rise to “newer challenges each passing day which is accentuating the existing supply chain disruptions. As a result, food, energy and commodity prices remain elevated,” Das said.
The price spikes have impacted consumer spending, which accelerated to an eight-year high of nearly 7.8% in April, according to official data.
India’s economy expanded at a 4.1% annual pace in the January-March quarter, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter. Overall, the economy grew 8.7% in the 2021-22 financial year, slower than the 8.9% estimated by the government.