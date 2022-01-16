Will self-reliant India work? Subramanian and Felman are skeptical. “India has seen this movie before,” they say. Indeed, the current leitmotif is reminiscent of the pre-1991 “license raj,” in which the state controlled capacity in the private sector, but shielded it from global competition by erecting high tariff walls. The lynchpin of the new system is subsidies, with New Delhi promising 2 trillion rupees ($27 billion) to investors for making their widgets in India. The idea is to dangle fiscal sops in front of a company like Tesla Inc. and win a large electric-vehicle factory. (Elon Musk, however, is proving to be a hard catch.)