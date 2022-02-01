The pandemic has deepened inequality by boosting the profits and incomes of a tiny section of firms and households. By taxing this windfall, the government could have kept a lid on its borrowing. That would have made its capital expenditure plan both creditable and credible. The bond market wasn’t hoping for much by way of fiscal consolidation this year, but it’s being asked to soak up far more debt than it was expecting. As things stand, there will also be pressure on the RBI: It will have to very quickly reestablish its inflation-fighting credentials so as to not lose control of macroeconomic stability.