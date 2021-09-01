To see this, consider the 36 trillion rupees ($500 billion) of output in the June quarter of 2019. Index it to 100. Had that number continued to increase at the near-7% rate seen during the April-June period of the previous eight years, it would have crossed 114 by now. Instead, India is left with 32 trillion rupees of real production, which corresponds to roughly 91 on the index. That’s a fifth of potential GDP lost in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Assuming that the country gets lucky and avoids a deadly third wave, some of the loss might get made up in the remaining nine months. For that, though, India needs robust pent-up demand. Where will it come from?