NEW YORK — The former head of a drug distributor has been indicted on criminal charges stemming from the opioid crisis.
The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III ordered subordinates to ignore red flags about certain customers to maximize company revenues and his own pay.
The Rochester, New York-based company was also charged. The company says it has a deferred prosecution agreement, will pay a $20 million fine to resolve a civil complaint and is implementing a “world-class compliance program.”
Doud’s lawyer says he intends to “fully defend” himself against the criminal charges. Doud alleges in a lawsuit that Rochester Drug Co-Operative tried using him as a scapegoat for its legal problems.
This story has been corrected to show that prosecutors say Doud is the first drug industry executive to face drug-trafficking charges, not the first to be criminally charged for helping to fuel the opioid crisis.
