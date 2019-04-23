Former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III stands outside US. District Court in Manhattan, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York, after he was indicted on what federal prosecutors say are the first-ever criminal charges against a drug company executive stemming from the opioid crisis. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The former head of a drug distributor has been indicted on criminal charges stemming from the opioid crisis.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III ordered subordinates to ignore red flags about certain customers to maximize company revenues and his own pay.

The Rochester, New York-based company was also charged. The company says it has a deferred prosecution agreement, will pay a $20 million fine to resolve a civil complaint and is implementing a “world-class compliance program.”

Doud’s lawyer says he intends to “fully defend” himself against the criminal charges. Doud alleges in a lawsuit that Rochester Drug Co-Operative tried using him as a scapegoat for its legal problems.

This story has been corrected to show that prosecutors say Doud is the first drug industry executive to face drug-trafficking charges, not the first to be criminally charged for helping to fuel the opioid crisis.

