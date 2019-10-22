In other Cabinet appointments announced Wednesday, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who was managing director at the World Bank, was reappointed finance minister.
Nadiem Makarim, CEO and co-founder of ride-hailing startup company Gojek, was named education and culture minister, and Erick Thohir, a former owner of the Inter Milan soccer club was named minister of state-owned enterprises.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD