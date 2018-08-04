JAKARTA, Indonesia — A police official says Indonesia is returning a luxury yacht allegedly bought with funds stolen from a Malaysian state investment company.

Daniel Silitonga, deputy director of economic crimes at Indonesia’s national police, says the yacht is on its way to a border location where it will be transferred to Malaysia.

He declined to say when or where the transfer will happen but that the $250 million Equanimity yacht is currently near Batam island close to Singapore.

Indonesian police working with the FBI seized the yacht off Bali in February but faced a legal challenge from its Cayman Islands owner.

A massive corruption scandal at Malaysia’s defunct 1MDB state fund led to the electoral defeat of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is now facing charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.