Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. The government said manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. Outside of the auto industry, factory output declined 0.3% the government said.
Utilities output dropped 3.6% while mining production fell 2.3%.
Capacity utilization for the entire industrial sector fell 1% in September to 75.2%, about 4.4% below its average.