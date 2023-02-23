Infinera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $485.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.3 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $76 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Infinera expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $395 million for the fiscal first quarter.
