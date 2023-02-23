Infinera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $485.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $76 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Infinera expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $395 million for the fiscal first quarter.

