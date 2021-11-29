The issuance of TIPS, which now total more than $1.6 trillion on an annual growth rate of 25%, also shows a relative decline compared to the rest of the Treasury market. If inflation is the existential threat to prosperity asserted by so many commentators, the demand for TIPS should be increasing in lockstep with the exchange-traded funds created to purchase them. While the iShares TIPS ETF, the largest measured by assets, saw a 45% increase in demand during the past 12 months, newly issued TIPS were 34 basis points less as a percentage of total Treasury sales during the same period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.