Wall Street is finally getting the message that inflation isn’t going to go away easily. For all the signs that price pressure was spreading, wishful thinking had pervaded the markets for much of May: Bond yields dropped, stocks rallied and the soothsayers started to suggest that the Federal Reserve might be able to stop raising interest rates in September. In a sense, the idea that inflation was “transitory” never truly died — perhaps until now.

That delusion set the stage for the sharp selloff Friday in stock and bond markets after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, a new four-decade high and well above economists’ expectations. Now that investors have learned their lesson the hard way, there’s a risk that inflation expectations may start to drift sustainably higher from here, creating a whole new set of problems for the Fed.

Five-year breakeven rates — a measure of what the market expects inflation to be over the life of the underlying securities — jumped Friday to the highest since early May, while a University of Michigan survey showed consumer expectations of inflation over the next five to 10 years rose to the highest since 2008. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York updates its survey of inflation expectations next week, and it may give the Fed another reason to get even more aggressive than it has been. That could include renewed debate about whether the Fed needs to raise the upper bound of the federal funds target rate by 0.75 percentage point at a future meeting, as traders began to price in Friday. That would be even more than the already aggressive 50-basis-point pace of increases that markets are expecting for the next few meetings.

Markets and consumers were never going to be able to keep their heads in the sand about inflation forever, but stable long-term inflation expectations had been one of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s greatest assets. As frustrated as consumers and traders were, most people had essentially trusted that prices would come down eventually, either on their own as supply chains stabilized or because the Fed would raise interest rates enough to bring demand in line with supply — and probably a combination of the two. Policy makers are generally fine with rising short-term inflation expectations, but they worry that inflation will become a self-fulfilling prophecy when markets and traders start to expect inflation for the foreseeable future: Workers demand higher wages to offset persistently higher costs of living; manufacturers raise prices to offset higher labor costs; and the cycle goes on until, as happened in the late 1970s, someone like former Fed Chair Paul Volcker arrives to end the cycle with sky-high interest rates, albeit with significant economic consequences.

We’re clearly not there yet, to be sure, and it’s unlikely that Powell will ever face a Volcker economy. Consumer and market expectations of inflation in five years are still well below the 8.6% rate that unnerved the market today. But they imply a subtly growing belief that the Fed’s 2% inflation target isn’t to be trusted, and that could allow the problem to fester.

There will be some in the markets who say that inflation isn’t as bad as it looks. Economists and market watchers like to ignore the main headline number because it is often driven in large part by volatile food and energy components and can distort the underlying trend — which is true, but the underlying trend isn’t so promising either, no matter how you massage it. Moreover, the top-line inflation number is the one that best reflects the way Americans actually experience price pressures — at the gas pump and the supermarket — and the one that has the greatest impact on their self-fulfilling inflation expectations. The genie is out of the bottle now, and the Fed faces a challenging period ahead as it attempts to convince markets and the public that this situation won’t last forever.

