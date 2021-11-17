Tightening policy would make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, which is meant to restrict price increases. But it could also have the effect of hampering hiring if companies can’t grow, choking off the economic recovery. Before the pandemic, the Fed spent a decade trying to pull inflation up to 2% after it fell steeply as a result of the 2008 financial crisis. It began raising interest rates as the economy grew even though inflation remained tame, but had to reverse course in 2019. The Fed has a dual mandate of achieving both price stability and maximum employment, and Powell has noted that there’s still a shortfall in employment as millions of Americans remain out of the labor force, despite a declining unemployment rate. The Fed’s official position is that it probably won’t begin raising rates until the taper has concluded and the economy has reached maximum employment.