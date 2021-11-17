1. How did inflation get going?
In March 2020, the lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest U.S. economic downturn on record. Then in early 2021, mass vaccinations and trillions of dollars in stimulus from the federal government led to a pickup in consumer spending. Supply chains, on the other hand, took longer to rev up. Semiconductor production, for example, slumped during the 2020 lockdowns, and then couldn’t be ramped up fast enough when demand for cars and electronics returned, leading the prices of new and used autos to rise at a record pace. Prices for airfares and hotel stays also jumped. Companies found themselves short of workers as they reopened, leading some to offer bonuses or boost wages and subsequently raise prices for consumers.
2. Where’s the disagreement?
As inflation began to take off, the question was framed as whether it was likely to prove transitory. That is, whether those factors pushing prices up would persist and potentially deepen; or turn out to be temporary once supply-chain constraints resolved, more Americans returned to the workforce and demand normalized as excess savings were spent. Earlier in 2021, price pressures were concentrated in categories that were bouncing back after months of lockdown -- airfares, hotel stays and restaurant prices, for example. By the fall, inflation was broadening out to categories including food, electricity and rent. The concern among those who think inflation pressures are more than a blip is that they persist long enough to become self-perpetuating, as happened in the U.S. and elsewhere in the 1970s.
3. What is the Fed doing?
The Fed’s Board of Governors has continued to emphasize that current inflation is transitory, but has grown slightly more cautious with its language. In early November, the Fed tweaked its language on inflation, saying the factors contributing to higher prices are “expected be transitory.” The Fed also announced early this month that it would begin to taper its monthly asset purchases at a rate of $15 billion per month, setting itself up to complete the process by mid-2022 in case officials decide they need to begin raising interest rates by then.
4. What do Fed officials say?
Chair Jerome Powell said after the tapering announcement that while overall inflation is well above the Fed’s 2% long run goal, it’s attributable to supply and demand imbalances as the economy reopens. That said, some regional Fed presidents have strayed from the transitory message in recent months. Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic has called transitory a “dirty word” and said in October that “it is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly the intense and widespread supply-chain disruptions — will not be brief.” And St. Louis President James Bullard has said that the central bank should speed up its reduction of monetary stimulus in response to the recent inflation surge.
5. What’s the risk of faster action?
Tightening policy would make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, which is meant to restrict price increases. But it could also have the effect of hampering hiring if companies can’t grow, choking off the economic recovery. Before the pandemic, the Fed spent a decade trying to pull inflation up to 2% after it fell steeply as a result of the 2008 financial crisis. It began raising interest rates as the economy grew even though inflation remained tame, but had to reverse course in 2019. The Fed has a dual mandate of achieving both price stability and maximum employment, and Powell has noted that there’s still a shortfall in employment as millions of Americans remain out of the labor force, despite a declining unemployment rate. The Fed’s official position is that it probably won’t begin raising rates until the taper has concluded and the economy has reached maximum employment.
6. What are investors thinking about inflation?
So-called breakeven rates -- the amount of extra yield investors demand to offset expected inflation -- have recently risen to levels at or near record highs in data stretching back to the late 1990s. That provides some ammunition for those arguing high inflation will be persistent. Still, “team transitory” can point to the fact that the 10-year breakeven rate -- at about 2.72% -- is below the 5-year rate, which is around 3.2%. That suggests investors still see inflation coming down after the current bout of price pressures subsides.
7. What’s the argument for a stronger response?
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who served in the last two Democratic administrations, has repeatedly predicted that the current combination of monetary and fiscal stimulus, coming on top of the reopening of the economy, will spark considerable pressure for price increases. He said in November that failing to address excess inflation could bring about the re-election of former President Donald Trump. Republicans in Congress have seized on the inflation surge to rally support ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and portray President Joe Biden’s spending plans as reckless.
8. What has this meant for workers and consumers?
Thus far, consumer demand has remained mostly resilient despite companies passing higher materials and labor costs on to their customers. Many people added to their savings during the pandemic -- and were highly motivated spenders after being cut off from many pleasures. But the longer-term outlook for spending may be dampened if inflation continues to cut into wages. Despite nominal wages rising in the past year amid a tight labor market, inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings in October were 1.2% lower than a year earlier. But that only marks a slight retreat from the record levels of real wages achieved last year, when average hourly earnings deflated by the consumer price index rose to the highest in data stretching back to the 1960s.
9. What’s at stake?
If inflation proves persistent -- meaning outsize price increases continue into next year and beyond -- Fed officials may have to speed up the pace of tapering and reevaluate their assessment of how soon to raise interest rates. But at the same time, the Fed has to keep risks to its outlook in mind. Millions of Americans remain out of the workforce, and the possibility for another surge in infections could pose a risk to consumer demand and in turn, economic growth.
