After price hikes picked up steam, calls for the Fed to change course got louder, and the Fed’s Board of Governors switched to more cautious language. In late November, Fed Chair Jerome Powell jettisoned “transitory,” saying it was “time to retire that word.” He suggested the Fed could pick up the pace at which it wound down the support it had given the economy through massive bond purchases -- a taper that could be a prelude to interest-rate hikes. But he insisted this did not mean that inflation would become entrenched. Scarcities of goods and labor were taking longer to resolve than expected, but the resulting jump in prices “won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation,” he said.